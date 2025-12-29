MHRA urges public to avoid illegal online weight-loss medicines this New Year

The MHRA continues to warn about the serious risks linked to buying weight-loss products from unregulated websites or through social media. Products sold illegally may be fake, contaminated, incorrectly dosed, or contain powerful ingredients not listed on the packaging. These can lead to dangerous side effects, including heart problems, psychological effects and dangerously low blood sugar.

Some medicines used for weight management – including all GLP-1 medicines, sometimes referred to as “skinny jabs” – are prescription-only. They should only ever be supplied following a proper assessment by a qualified healthcare professional to ensure the treatment is appropriate and safe.

The MHRA advises:

Do not buy prescription-only medicines without a prescription. GLP-1 medicines and other treatments for weight management should only be supplied after a clinical assessment.

Only buy medicines from registered UK pharmacies or legitimate retailers.

For pharmacies in Great Britain, you can check registration on the General Pharmaceutical Council website.

For pharmacies in Northern Ireland, refer to the Pharmaceutical Society of Northern Ireland (PSNI) website.

Avoid weight-loss products promoted on social media, especially those promising “quick fixes”, “miracle results”, or unusually low prices – these are common signs of illegal sellers.

Report suspicious websites or products to the MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme so action can be taken to protect others.

Health Minister Dr Zubir Ahmed said:

“As a practising doctor and patient safety minister, I want to be absolutely clear - please do not buy weight loss medications from unregulated sources.

“These products are made with no regard for safety or quality and pose a major risk to unwitting customers. Don’t line the pockets of criminals who don’t care about your health.

“Safe, appropriate, licensed obesity drugs can greatly benefit those with a clinical need but should be obtained from a registered pharmacy against a valid prescription.”

Jenn Matthissen, from the MHRA’s Safety and Surveillance team, said:

“People often look for ways to support their health at this time of year, but buying medicines from illegal online sellers can put your health at real risk. Always make sure you are using authorised products from legitimate sources and speak to a healthcare professional for advice on safe, evidence-based options.”

If you are considering weight-loss treatment, talk to your GP, pharmacist or another qualified healthcare professional. More information on what you need to know about weight-loss medicines is available on the MHRA’s dedicated page on the GOV.UK website.

Notes to editors