MHRA updates guidance for GLP-1 prescribers and patients

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has today (29 January 2026) updated product information for healthcare professionals and patients regarding the small risk of severe acute pancreatitis in patients taking Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonists or dual GLP-1/ glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptor agonists, commonly known as GLP-1s.

Acute pancreatitis is a known, but infrequent side effect of taking GLP-1s. In some extremely rare cases the complications of acute pancreatitis can be particularly severe. Clinicians and patients are reminded to be alert to initial symptoms such as severe, persistent stomach pain that may radiate to the back and may be accompanied by nausea and vomiting

GLP-1s are prescribed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and, for some products, weight management, and cardiovascular risk reduction in individuals with established cardiovascular disease and a BMI of 27 kg/m2 or more. Research recently published by University College London estimates that 1.6 million adults in England, Wales and Scotland used GLP-1s, such as semaglutide (Wegovy, Ozempic) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro), between early 2024 and early 2025, to lose weight.

While GLP-1s are generally considered safe and effective for their authorised uses, like all medications they are not without risk. Those taking GLP-1s should be aware of the symptoms of severe pancreatitis and seek urgent medical attention if they experience them.

Alison Cave, MHRA’s Chief Safety Officer said:

“Patient safety is the MHRA’s top priority and we continually monitor the safety and efficacy of all licensed medicines. For the vast majority of patients who are prescribed GLP-1s, they are safe and effective medicines which deliver significant health benefits.

“The risk of developing these severe side effects is very small, but it is important that patients and healthcare professionals are aware and alert to the associated symptoms.

“If you, or someone you care for, is taking GLP-1s and you notice symptoms such as severe, persistent stomach pain that may radiate to the back and may be accompanied by nausea and vomiting, then we advise you speak to a healthcare professional and report it via our Yellow Card scheme.”

The Yellow Card Biobank, a collaboration between the MHRA and Genomics England, has recruited patients taking GLP-1s to investigate whether the risk of an inflamed pancreas may be influenced by an individual’s genes. It is hoped this will help to predict which patients may be most at risk of adverse reactions and prescribe the safest medicines accordingly.

Guidance on potential side effects of GLP-1s, and on the safe and effective use of GLP-1s, is available on the website.

