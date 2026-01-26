MHRA Takes Over Chair of International Access Consortium for 2026 

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has formally begun its year as chair of the Access Consortium for 2026, marking a new phase of international regulatory collaboration aimed at strengthening patient access to safe, effective medicines.

The Access Consortium — comprising regulatory authorities from the UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore and Switzerland — works together to streamline regulatory processes, support innovation and improve global public health outcomes.

Lawrence Tallon, MHRA Chief Executive, said the Agency is committed to advancing the Consortium’s reputation as a trusted, forward-looking network.

“On behalf of the medicines regulatory agencies in the UK, Canada, Australia and Singapore, I would like to thank our colleagues at SwissMedic for expertly chairing Access in 2025. 2026 will be an important year for the Consortium in which we jointly drive forward the delivery of our exciting GROWTH manifesto. We will build on our strong foundations and deliver real benefits for patients and industry across our five partner countries and the global community,” he said.

For more information visit the Access Consortium Website.