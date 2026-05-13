MHRA supports Northern Ireland life sciences sector with new hub

Northern Ireland’s rapidly growing life sciences industry is set to benefit from closer collaboration with the UK regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), it was announced today (13 May 2026).

The MHRA is establishing a hub in Northern Ireland, hosted by Invest Northern Ireland. This builds on the MHRA’s established partnerships with healthcare, academia and industry and ensures its work is even more strongly linked to the whole of the UK.

Northern Ireland is home to around 250 businesses in the life sciences sector, supporting 18,000 jobs and contributing £1.1 billion to the local economy.

Invest NI will host the MHRA at its offices in central Belfast. Local stakeholders working within the healthcare, health and life sciences sectors across Northern Ireland will be able to book periodic, in-person surgery sessions with MHRA technical experts to discuss topics such as innovation pathways, clinical investigations and be signposted to further regulatory support available from the MHRA throughout the product development pipeline. This direct access will support clinical research and the development of new therapies getting potentially life-saving medicines and medical technologies to patients more quickly.

The MHRA recently launched a series of stakeholder liaison events at the HIRANI Health Tech Spring Conference held in Belfast in April 2026. The first event showcased how the MHRA supports innovation and clinical investigations across the UK. Future events will be focused on topics of interest to the sector in Northern Ireland designed to build closer connections with local organisations.

The MHRA’s presence in the Northern Ireland builds on commitments made following the MHRA Board meeting held in Belfast in November 2025, co-chaired by MHRA Chair Professor Anthony Harnden and Chief Pharmaceutical Officer for Northern Ireland, Professor Cathy Harrison.

As a result, work has already begun expanding the use of the MHRA Yellow Card scheme across Northern Ireland, strengthening surveillance and helping safety issues to be detected earlier.

MHRA’s Chair, Professor Anthony Harnden, said:

“One of my priorities since becoming chair has been to ensure the MHRA is a regulator for all nations with an increased presence and engagement with our partners and stakeholders across the UK.

“MHRA’s Board seminar in Belfast last year signalled our commitment to supporting the life sciences sector in Northern Ireland to meet the 21st century challenges presented by new technologies such as personalised medicines and AI and embrace innovation whilst always putting the best interests of patients and the public first.”

Northern Ireland is a significant player in the global healthcare landscape with expertise in precision medicines, pharma and biotech, diagnostics and med-tech. It also has a considerable reputation as a destination for conducting clinical trials, with a single, integrated health and social care system, state-of-the-art clinical research facilities and digital health infrastructure.

Department of Health, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer, Professor Cathy Harrison, said:

“The establishment of an MHRA hub in Northern Ireland, hosted by Invest NI, reflects the strong collaborative relationship and sustained engagement between Northern Ireland agencies and the MHRA in recent months. Building on the established partnerships with healthcare, academia and industry, this hub will strengthen collaboration, support innovation in Northern Ireland, and ultimately help drive forward population health improvements and support economic development.”

MHRA Chief Executive, Lawrence Tallon, said:

“Northern Ireland’s unique geo-strategic position gives it unique access to both UK and EU markets, as well as strong links with the US. The dynamic life sciences sector is already playing a key role in driving the local economy, creating employment and improving health outcomes for the people of Northern Ireland. It marks an exciting new phase for the MHRA to open a location in Belfast so that we can contribute to this thriving economy and health system and to draw on the deep pool of talent that exists here.”

Invest NI’s Director of Advanced Manufacturing and Life Sciences, Brendan McGuigan, said:

“The MHRA’s decision to establish a hub in Belfast is a clear vote of confidence in our thriving life and health sciences sector.

“By hosting the MHRA at our HQ, we’re helping to bring regulatory expertise closer to local businesses, researchers and clinicians. This direct, in‑person access will support innovation, accelerate commercialisation, strengthen clinical research and help our innovative companies accelerate their new products to market faster.

“Closer collaboration with the UK regulator will further enhance Northern Ireland’s attractiveness as a location to invest, innovate and scale in life sciences, supporting long‑term economic growth.”

Bernie Pearson, Head of Approvals, Health and Social Care Research & Development (HSC R&D) said:

“I place real value on the strong partnership working with MHRA teams, as it underpins our ability to navigate the regulatory requirements applicable to Northern Ireland, providing assurance, alignment, and confidence across the UK wide system.”

The MHRA Northern Ireland can be contacted via a dedicated support mailbox NI-support@mhra.gov.uk