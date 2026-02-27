MHRA statement on Pathways clinical trial
As with all clinical trials, the MHRA’s top priority is the safety and wellbeing of the trial participants.
An MHRA spokesperson said:
“With all clinical trials, the MHRA’s top priority is the safety and wellbeing of the trial participants. As part of that commitment, complex clinical trials are kept continuously under review and the MHRA maintains an active scientific dialogue with trial sponsors.
“The MHRA has world-class medical, scientific, and regulatory experts who work as a multidisciplinary team to provide evidence-based decisions on clinical trials. These experts will continue to meet with King’s College London to work through the next steps constructively.
“Following the identification of social media posts made prior to his appointment, Professor Jacob George is recused from further involvement on the Pathways clinical trial as a precaution.”