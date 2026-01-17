MHRA statement on new review of paracetamol safety during pregnancy

Following publication of a new systematic review and meta-analysis in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology, & Women’s Health which found no evidence that paracetamol use during pregnancy increases the risk of autism spectrum disorder, ADHD or intellectual disability among children, the MHRA has reaffirmed that paracetamol continues to be the safest option for managing pain and fever during pregnancy.

Dr Alison Cave, Chief Safety Officer at the MHRA, said:

“Paracetamol remains safe to use during pregnancy. This large-scale analysis of the evidence found no link between taking paracetamol during pregnancy and autism, ADHD, or disability in children.

“Paracetamol has been used for many years and is the recommended first choice for treating pain or fever during pregnancy. When taken as directed, it is safe and effective.

“As with all medicines, pregnant women should speak to their doctor, pharmacist or midwife if they have any questions, and follow the guidance provided with the medicine.”

