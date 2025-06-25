MHRA seizes 7.7 million doses of illegal medicines and removes hundreds of illegal online listings as part of Operation Pangea

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has seized almost eight million doses of illegal medicines as part of an annual global coordinated operation to tackle the illegal online sale of medicines and medical devices.

Operation Pangea, coordinated by Interpol and involving around 90 countries, is the world’s largest initiative of its kind. It brings together health regulators, customs authorities, law enforcement agencies, and private sector partners to tackle the threat posed by criminal networks operating in the global supply of illegal medicines.

This year’s operation took place between December 2024 and May 2025. Working with law enforcement partners, the MHRA’s Criminal Enforcement Unit (CEU) seized 7.7 million doses of illicit medicines with an estimated value of £17.2m. Among the products seized in the UK were various prescription-only medications including powerful painkillers, anti-depressants and sleeping pills.

The CEU also coordinated several arrest operations, denied gangs access to almost £1.4m in criminal profits, and removed 367 websites and social media accounts offering medical products to the public illegally.

Do not self-prescribe.

Self-diagnosis and self-medication can be very dangerous. If you have a concern about your health, seek advice from a healthcare professional and only obtain medicines from a trusted source.

Visit the #FakeMeds website for tools and resources to help people purchase medication or medical devices safely online.

Andy Morling, who heads the MHRA’s Criminal Enforcement Unit (CEU), said:

Criminals trade in illegal medicines for no other reason than to make money. Not only are these people breaking the law, but they also have no regard for your health. Buying medicines from unverified sources, online or elsewhere, means there is no guarantee that the products are safe or effective. Some can contain dangerous or illegal ingredients that could result in severe illness, addiction or even death. People also need to be aware that turning to illegal online sellers can leave them exposed to bank fraud and identity theft. This year’s operation is another example of how the MHRA and its international partners are joining forces to tackle the criminal gangs causing so much misery and harm around the world.

