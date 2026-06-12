MHRA scientific leader recognised in 2026 King’s Birthday Honours

Dr Nicola Rose, Executive Director of Science and Research at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), has been appointed an OBE in the 2026 King’s Birthday Honours, for services to science and public health.

She has played a major role in shaping the UK’s regulatory science research, and in the global response to emerging viral diseases. A globally respected leader in regulatory science, with more than 30 years’ experience in virology, vaccines and public health, she leads a team of over 270 scientists, technical staff and students at the MHRA Science Campus in Hertfordshire.

Dr Rose said: “I am deeply honoured and very proud to have been recognised in this way. This is in tribute to the dedication and hard work of all my colleagues at the MHRA’s Science Campus, who work to make sure that biological medicines such as vaccines are safe and effective, and to support the introduction of innovative products to benefit patients and the public across the UK.

“Our work is vital to the healthcare system. I hope this recognition shines a light on the incredible work of the MHRA and the experts at our Science Campus, and in doing so inspires more young people to seize the opportunities offered by careers in science, research, regulation and public health.

“Our science is strengthened by working collaboratively. I would like to recognise all those with whom we work across the UK and globally to advance our science and its impact for patients and public health, giving confidence in biological medicines, as well as the generous support through funding from major national and international bodies.”

Dr Rose leads teams that undertake critical work in the assessment and quality assurance of vaccines used in both routine and emergency public health responses, including the seasonal flu vaccination programme.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she led the MHRA’s independent laboratory testing of novel vaccines that helped to accelerate the UK’s vaccine readiness and the rapid development of biological reference materials that were critical to the evaluation of emerging vaccines and the development of accurate diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2. These contributions were instrumental in the UK’s pandemic response and contribute to the UK’s future pandemic preparedness.

Dr Rose’s research portfolio includes peer-reviewed publications across the key themes of the MHRA’s laboratory science: biological standardisation, evaluation and quality control of biological medicines and regulatory science research.

MHRA Chief Executive Lawrence Tallon said: “This is very well deserved recognition for Nicola and her whole team. This honour reflects her leadership and the hard work and dedication of every member of staff at our Science Campus. All of us at the MHRA are very proud that Nicola’s contribution to science and public health has been recognised in this way.”