MHRA reaffirms safety of childhood vaccination

Dr Alison Cave, Chief Safety Officer at the MHRA, said:

“Multiple large, well-conducted studies involving millions of children worldwide have consistently demonstrated that there is no evidence that vaccines cause autism in children.

“Vaccination remains one of the most effective and safest ways to protect against serious and potentially life-threatening diseases, supported by decades of scientific evidence in the UK and internationally.

“The benefits of vaccination are endorsed by the NHS and all major UK public health and paediatric bodies as part of the recommended routine childhood vaccination schedule.

“All vaccines approved for use in the UK undergo a rigorous assessment of their safety, quality and efficacy and once approved for use, we continuously monitor their safety through robust surveillance systems, real-world data, and international evidence.

“We encourage parents to follow NHS guidance on vaccination and speak to a healthcare professional if they have any questions.

“Patient safety is our top priority. We encourage anyone to report any suspected side effects to us via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.”

Notes to Editors: