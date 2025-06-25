MHRA publishes final Business Plan for 2023-2026 Corporate Plan 

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has published its Business Plan for 2025/26, reaffirming its commitment to keeping patients safe and enabling access to high quality and effective medical products through innovation across the UK.

As an Executive Agency of the Department of Health and Social Care, the MHRA plays a key role in delivering the Government’s priorities to help people live healthier, longer lives. This includes supporting the missions to ensure safe and fast regulatory approval, helping build an NHS fit for the future, and driving innovation and growth in the UK’s Life Sciences sector.

The MHRA Business Plan for 2025/26 includes commitments towards:

Strengthening patient safety further, by making safety monitoring faster, more efficient, and more data driven

Implementing an agile and risk-proportionate regulatory environment that enables growth

Embedding changes needed to continue maintaining consistent performance and efficient delivery of core services within predictable timeframes.

The full MHRA Business Plan 2025/26 can be found on the MHRA website.

