MHRA pays tribute to Nobel Prize winning scientists behind mRNA COVID vaccines

Dr Kariko and Dr Weissman have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

On 2 December 2020, the MHRA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for use in the UK. Today, the scientists who developed the technology behind those vaccines have been rewarded with the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive, said:

“The COVID-19 pandemic affected each and every one of us, but through scientific and regulatory innovation and collaboration, we brought effective and very safe vaccines to the UK and came through it together.

“Today, the world congratulates Dr Katalin Kariko and Dr Drew Weissman, who have deservedly received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, for the development of the technology behind the vaccines that continue to keep millions of people safe around the world.

“We’ve all learned what’s possible when we apply the collective strength of the brilliant life sciences sector, and agile, enabling regulation, to our common goal of providing the best benefit risk balance and health outcomes for patients and the public.”

