Entries are now open for the MHRA patient safety essay competition 2025. Medical students and foundation doctors are invited to explore how genetic differences can affect responses to medicines, and how the MHRA Yellow Card scheme – the UK system for reporting suspected side effects – could better capture this information.

First prize is £500 plus an invitation to present your essay at a national meeting of the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM), the independent advisory body on medicine safety. Second and third prizes of £300 and £200 are also available. There will be separate awards for medical students and for foundation doctors, meaning six prizes in total.

Professor Anthony Harnden, MHRA Chair and professor of primary care at the University of Oxford, said:

“This first MHRA essay competition tackles an important question: how can genetics help us prescribe more safely and prevent harm? As you develop your clinical skills, you’re seeing firsthand how patients respond differently to the same treatments. My clinical career as a general practitioner taught me the importance of a personalised approach to medicines. I strongly encourage you to get involved – your ideas could genuinely shape how we monitor medicine safety across the country.”

Understanding the Yellow Card scheme

The Yellow Card scheme relies on healthcare professionals, patients, and carers to report suspected side effects or incidents related to medicines, vaccines, and medical devices. These reports contribute to pharmacovigilance – the ongoing monitoring of medicines and medical devices in real-world use – helping to identify safety patterns and investigate unexpected reactions.

The MHRA’s Yellow Card Biobank, in partnership with Genomics England, has begun linking these reports with genetic data to understand why certain patients experience severe reactions, such as pancreatitis with weight loss medicines or unexpected bleeding with anticoagulants.

What we’re looking for

Your essay should explore how the MHRA Yellow Card scheme could better capture information about genetic factors in adverse drug reactions.

Entrants could reflect on real-world examples or clinical scenarios they have seen or studied, exploring how genetics might explain different drug responses, or proposing practical ways to improve reporting by healthcare professionals. Essays that are clear, evidence-based, and original will be highly valued, and outstanding submissions could influence thinking at a national level.

The competition is open to UK medical students in Years 3–5, including intercalated BSc students, and F1 and F2 doctors in UK Foundation Programme posts.

Submit an essay of maximum 2,000 words on the topic: “Using examples, discuss the potential role for genetics in improving the efficacy and safety of medicines for patients in the UK. Consider how the MHRA Yellow Card scheme could better capture pharmacogenomic related adverse reactions.”

How to enter

Send your Word document to med.essay@mhra.gov.uk by 5pm GMT, Monday 15 December 2025.

Prizes for each category – medical students and foundation doctors – include £500 for first place, £300 for second, and £200 for third. The first prize winners will also present their essay at a national CHM meeting.

