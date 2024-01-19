News story

MHRA launches new fees calculator

New aid launched to help determine the fee that will be charged upon the submission of an application to the MHRA.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
19 January 2024

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has developed a fees calculator to help companies calculate the fees they will be charged when making an initial or a variation application for a medicinal product.

Applications can be invalidated because the correct fee has not been paid. This new calculator will help companies avoid this problem.

