MHRA launches new fees calculator
New aid launched to help determine the fee that will be charged upon the submission of an application to the MHRA.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has developed a fees calculator to help companies calculate the fees they will be charged when making an initial or a variation application for a medicinal product.
Applications can be invalidated because the correct fee has not been paid. This new calculator will help companies avoid this problem.