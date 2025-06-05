MHRA launches new digital hub in Leeds to drive innovation and regional growth

A new digital hub in Leeds is being launched by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), marking a significant step in the agency’s long-term commitment to advancing innovation and strengthening its presence across the UK.

Leeds was selected due to its expertise in digital health and strong academic base. The MHRA’s expansion will build on this momentum – driving regional partnerships, attracting skilled talent and local investment.

The digital hub forms part of the MHRA’s broader strategy to enhance regulatory agility, strengthen digital capabilities, and deliver better outcomes for patients, the public and industry. It will also enable closer collaboration with digital health networks, NHS organisations, and leading academic institutions nationwide.

The move supports the HM Government’s Places for Growth strategy, which aims to expand the regional footprint of public bodies and ensure that opportunities and expertise are more evenly distributed across the UK.

Wes Streeting, Health and Social Care Secretary of State, said:

“There is a global tech revolution in healthcare unfolding, and Yorkshire will help our country lead it. This isn’t just about creating new jobs across the region – it’s also about bolstering a city that’s already leading the way in digital health.

“Driving forward digital transformations like these through our Plan for Chance will mean scientists get data for research quicker, inspectors can develop tech to spot problems quicker, and patients get better results.

“As a healthcare innovation powerhouse, Leeds is the perfect place to bring together the MHRA’s regulatory expertise with a thriving tech community, world-class universities, and strong NHS presence.”

Lawrence Tallon, Chief Executive of the MHRA, said:

“We want regulation of health technologies to move at the pace of innovation. As part of our continued commitment to being a truly national regulator, we are opening a new base amongst one of the UK’s thriving tech hubs in Leeds.

“By establishing an MHRA hub in Leeds, we’re strengthening our ability to collaborate with partners across the North of England – bringing regulatory expertise closer to the people, organisations and innovations we serve.

“This hub will play a vital role in shaping the future of regulation, including how we harness technology to deliver regulation that meets the needs of patients, supports the health system, and drives life sciences innovation across the UK.”

The new hub will be located in Wellington Place in Leeds city centre. The MHRA will initially recruit around 30 permanent, highly-skilled roles, focused on digital delivery, software development and data science, with the ambition for further expansion in future phases.

These new roles will sit within the Digital and Technology Group (DTG), focused on delivering an optimised infrastructure and maximising the secure use of data to enable scientists, inspectors, and the rest of the organisation to deliver world class services which can improve outcomes for patients and the public.

The Leeds area is home to over 44,000 working-age tech professionals and 11,000 students studying tech-related subjects. It also serves as a base for DHSC and the digital operations of NHS England, with increasing investment from major tech companies.

Richard Stubbs, Chief Executive of Health Innovation Yorkshire & Humber, said:

“The new MHRA digital hub is fantastic news for Leeds and for Yorkshire as a whole. Our region has world class digital and medical technology capabilities, which will be accelerated even further by bringing government infrastructure closer to the innovator community. We’re hugely looking forward to working closely with our MHRA colleagues to drive valuable collaborations and partnerships that will ultimately benefit patient care and deliver local economic growth.”

Councillor Fiona Venner, executive member for equality, health and wellbeing at Leeds City Council, said:

“We welcome the MHRA’s announcement of the launch of a new digital hub. Leeds is already a centre for digital health and innovation and this rapidly growing market contributes significantly to the economy. The hub will support the creation of jobs and provide career opportunities for local graduates and professionals.

“The announcement adds to the momentum we’re already seeing in Leeds with major organisations choosing to locate roles here, reinforcing the city’s growing national importance as a centre for public service and economic opportunity.”

The expansion supports the Government’s Plan for Change, which will make sure that Government jobs support economic growth throughout the country and make it much easier for talented people everywhere to help us rebuild Britain.

Notes to editors