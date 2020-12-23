MHRA issues exceptional use authorisation for NHS Test and Trace COVID-19 Self-Test device

The MHRA has issued an authorisation to the Department of Health and Social Care to allow the use of the NHS Test and Trace COVID-19 Self-Test kit to detect infection in asymptomatic individuals.

This is an antigen lateral flow test (antigen LFT) which can give a result in 30 minutes.

The device can be used to identify new cases of COVID-19 in people who do not have symptoms. Anyone receiving a positive test should follow the information in the instructions for use provided with the kit.

A negative test result means that the test has not detected the presence of the COVID-19 virus, at the time the test was taken. Anyone receiving a negative test result should continue to follow the latest guidance for their area.

The MHRA follows a robust assessment procedure when considering applications for exceptional use of a medical device, this includes test kits. Information on the type of evidence that needs to be submitted as part of an application can be found on our website.

A self-test device can be used by a member of the public with no previous experience of testing, in their own home or another community setting such as a place of work. The self-test device should be straightforward to use and give results which are easy to understand. The instructions for use provided with the self-test device must be easy to follow and be available in a range of languages and formats.

Anyone who experiences any harm, injury, false positives or negatives, or difficulties in using the self-test device should report this to MHRA via the Coronavirus Yellow Card website.

