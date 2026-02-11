MHRA introduces additional restrictions for use of the Chikungunya vaccine (IXCHIQ)

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has today, 11 February 2026, announced changes to the use of the Chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ, following recommendations by the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM), the government’s independent expert advisory committee.

The vaccine should now only be used in adults aged 18 to 59 years. It should not be used in people aged 60 or over, and in individuals of any age who have high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, or chronic kidney disease.

IXCHIQ vaccine should also not be used in individuals who are immunodeficient or immunosuppressed, including IgA (immunoglobulin A) deficiency, and those who have a history of thymus disorder and/or thymectomy.

The CHM concluded that the benefits of vaccination remain favourable for individuals at risk of chikungunya infection who are aged 18–59 years and who do not have the above conditions. Trained healthcare professionals must undertake a comprehensive benefit risk assessment before offering the IXCHIQ vaccine, and caution is advised when vaccinating individuals with two or more underlying chronic health conditions.

As a precaution, the vaccine should be given at least 30 days before travel to ensure that if any serious adverse reactions occur the individual is still in the UK with appropriate access to healthcare, and there are no language barriers.

The decision to restrict the use of the IXCHIQ vaccine is based on global safety data, where 28 cases of serious adverse reactions have been reported, of which three had a fatal outcome.

Chikungunya virus (CHIKV) is found in the subtropical regions of the Americas, Africa, Southeast Asia, India, and the Pacific Region, and is spread to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. The virus cannot be spread from person-to-person through casual contact such as coughing, sneezing, or touching.

The majority of people infected with CHIKV develop a sudden fever and severe pain in multiple joints (arthralgia). Other symptoms may include headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, or rash. These symptoms typically resolve within 7 to 10 days, and most patients make a full recovery. An updated patient information leaflet will be available shortly.

Anyone who suspects they are having a side effect from this vaccine are encouraged to talk to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse and report it directly to the Yellow Card scheme, either through the website (https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/) or by searching the Google Play or Apple App stores for MHRA Yellow Card.

