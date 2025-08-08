MHRA designated as WHO-Listed Authority: a milestone for UK life sciences and global health 

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is proud to announce its designation as a WHO-Listed Authority (WLA) by the World Health Organization (WHO), joining the ranks of the world’s most trusted regulatory bodies. This recognition affirms MHRA’s commitment to the highest international standards in the regulation of medical products and marks a significant milestone for the UK’s leadership in global health.

The designation places MHRA alongside Health Canada and Japan’s MHLW/PMDA as newly appointed WLAs announced by the WHO earlier today, reinforcing a growing network of 39 authorities whose work underpins faster, broader access to quality-assured medical products – especially in low- and middle-income countries.

This achievement is a testament to the UK’s strategic vision for health and life sciences. It aligns with the ambitions set out in the Government’s Life Sciences Sector Plan, to position the UK as a global hub for innovation and enhance the UK’s life sciences industry through cutting-edge science and regulatory excellence.

It also supports the goals of the 10-Year Health Plan for England, which sets out a transformative agenda for the NHS – shifting care from hospital to community, analogue to digital, and sickness to prevention. MHRA’s designation as a WLA strengthens the UK’s ability to deliver on this vision by ensuring timely access to safe, effective, and innovative medical products for patients globally.

Lawrence Tallon, MHRA Chief Executive, commented:

This designation is a proud moment for the MHRA and for the UK. It reflects our unwavering commitment to regulatory excellence, innovation, and global collaboration. As a WHO-Listed Authority, we stand ready to support faster access to life-saving treatments worldwide, while continuing to uphold the highest standards of safety and efficacy.

The WHO’s WLA framework plays a vital role in strengthening global regulatory systems, promoting convergence, and enabling reliance on trusted authorities. It supports efficient resource use and accelerates access to quality-assured products – especially in regions where regulatory capacity is still developing.

This recognition builds on MHRA’s legacy as a Stringent Regulatory Authority and signals a new era of global cooperation, where we will continue to deliver health, wealth, and resilience through world-class regulation.

