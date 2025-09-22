MHRA confirms taking paracetamol during pregnancy remains safe and there is no evidence it causes autism in children
Paracetamol should be taken as directed in the patient information leaflet
Dr Alison Cave, Chief Safety Officer at the MHRA, said:
Patient safety is our top priority. There is no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children.
Paracetamol remains the recommended pain relief option for pregnant women when used as directed. Pregnant women should continue to follow existing NHS guidance and speak to their healthcare professional if they have questions about any medication during pregnancy. Untreated pain and fever can pose risks to the unborn baby, so it is important to manage these symptoms with the recommended treatment.
Our advice on medicines in pregnancy is based on rigorous assessment of the best available scientific evidence. Any new evidence that could affect our recommendations would be carefully evaluated by our independent scientific experts.
We continuously monitor the safety of all medicines, including those used during pregnancy, through robust monitoring and surveillance. We encourage anyone to report any suspected side effects to us via the Yellow Card scheme.
Notes to Editors:
Paracetamol is recommended as the first-choice painkiller for pregnant women, used at the lowest dose and for the shortest duration. If pain does not resolve, then patients are advised to seek advice from their healthcare professional. See NHS Guidance – Pregnancy, breastfeeding and fertility while taking paracetamol for adults
The MHRA regularly reviews the safety of paracetamol during pregnancy to ensure that the benefits to the paint and unborn baby outweigh any risks.
Patients should not stop taking their pain medicines as untreated pain and fever can pose risks to the unborn child.
Members of the public and healthcare professionals are encouraged to report any suspected side effect from medicines, including paracetamol, to the MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is responsible for regulating all medicines and medical devices in the UK by ensuring they work and are acceptably safe. All work is underpinned by robust and fact-based judgements to ensure that benefits justify any risks.
The MHRA is an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care.
