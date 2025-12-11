MHRA Chair welcomes re-appointment of three non-executive directors

Three members of the Board of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency have had their terms of office extended.

Responding, Professor Anthony Harnden, Chair of the MHRA, said: “I would like to congratulate our three non-executive directors – Mercy Jeyasingham, Dr Junaid Bajwa and Rajakumari Long – who have all been re-appointed to our Board.

“All three will continue to bring a wealth of knowledge and strategic guidance from across different sectors which will be vital as we continue our work to finalise the Agency’s new organisational strategy in the coming months.

“Their insight and leadership remain key to helping us deliver our core mission of using scientific expertise, support for innovation and the risk-proportionate regulation of medical products, to protect and improve public health across the UK.

“I have personally enjoyed working with all three and looking forward to doing so in the future.”