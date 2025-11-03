MHRA calls on public to report side effects and suspected fakes during #MedSafetyWeek

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is urging the public to help keep medicines, medical devices, vaccines and blood products safe by reporting any side effects, device incidents and suspected fake medical products, as part of #MedSafetyWeek (3–9 November).

The global campaign is marking its tenth year, bringing together more than 130 regulators and health organisations across 117 countries with one shared message: everyone has a role to play in medicine safety.

Reporting matters more than ever

With more people using medicines and medical devices than ever before – from weight loss treatments to wearable monitors – safety reporting is a key part of protecting public health.

An estimated 2.5 million people in the UK are now using weight loss medicines, many bought online and delivered by post. Thousands use glucose sensors or blood-pressure monitors in the comfort of their own homes. As medicines and medical devices play a bigger role in daily life, including to prevent illness rather than treat it, public reporting of safety concerns is more important than ever.

Professor Anthony Harnden, MHRA Chair, said:

“Healthcare has changed significantly over the past decade, alongside advances in science and technology. Medicines and medical devices are part of everyday life for millions of people, and many are accessed in new ways, including online.

“If you experience a side effect, notice a device isn’t working properly, or suspect a fake medical product, please tell us via the MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme. Your report could protect others – and it only takes minutes.”

Real-world reports, real-world impact

Reports to the MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme – the UK’s system for flagging concerns about medicines and medical devices – help keep the public safe.

In the past year, reports have:

Reports also support our criminal investigations into fake or unlicensed medicines; or research such as the Yellow Card Biobank study in collaboration with Genomics England, exploring why people respond to medicines differently, helping pave the way for more personalised treatments.

Alison Cave, Chief Safety Officer at the MHRA, said:

“Every Yellow Card report matters because it adds to our understanding of how medicines, medical devices and vaccines perform in the real world. Clinical trials involve thousands of people, but once a product is used by millions, patterns emerge that we couldn’t see before. Your report might be the one that helps us connect the dots and protect others. Importantly you don’t need to be certain about the cause – just tell us what you’ve experienced.”

We all have a role to play – how to report

Since its launch in 1963, the Yellow Card scheme has collected more than 1.3 million reports, with the public now its largest contributors.

To help build awareness from an early age, information about the Yellow Card scheme has now been introduced into England’s school curriculum, teaching children why reporting helps protect others.

Anyone – patients, carers, pharmacists, nurses, doctors – can report through the MHRA Yellow Card scheme at yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk.

Please report:

Side effects – even if you’re unsure they’re linked to your medicine.

Medical device problems – such as faults or unexpected behaviour.

Suspected fake products – especially those bought online or via social media.

The MHRA’s FakeMeds campaign provides advice to people in the UK who are considering buying medication online, outlining how products can be accessed from safe and legitimate sources.

Throughout #MedSafetyWeek, the MHRA will share safety messages on social media to encourage people to tell them about medicine and medical device concerns.

