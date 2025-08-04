MHRA begins recruitment for new digital roles at Leeds hub to drive innovation and smarter regulation 

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has begun recruiting for a first wave of new, highly skilled digital and data roles at its newly launched Digital Hub in Leeds. This marks a key step forward in the agency’s programme to modernise the regulation of medicines and medical devices in the UK.

The new hub, based in the heart of Leeds at Wellington Place, will play a vital role in building the MHRA’s digital capability and expanding its national presence.

Lawrence Tallon, Chief Executive of the MHRA, said:

Following the announcement of our new MHRA digital hub in June this year, we’re pleased to have begun recruitment for the first wave of highly skilled roles, with many more to follow. Leeds was chosen for its nationally recognised strengths in digital health and strong academic base, and we look forward to building a permanent presence in one of the UK’s most vibrant health tech ecosystems. Our MHRA digital hub will play a pivotal role in strengthening our digital and data capabilities, supporting innovation in medical and health technologies, and enabling smarter, more agile regulation. Ultimately, this means better outcomes for patients and a more dynamic life sciences sector. Located in Wellington Place, these new roles directly support the Government’s Plan for Change and our broader ambition to be a truly national regulator, bringing regulatory expertise closer to the people, organisations and sectors we serve. We encourage anyone with an interest or expertise in digital health, data science or regulatory delivery to consider joining us on this important journey.

Notes to editors: