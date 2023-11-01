MHRA authorises Litfulo as a treatment for severe alopecia areata in adults and adolescents 12 years and older

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has today (1 November 2023) authorised a new medicine called Litfulo (ritlecitinib), an enzyme inhibitor treatment for severe alopecia areata in patients 12 years and older.

Alopecia areata is a disease where the body’s own immune system attacks hair follicles, causing inflammation that leads to hair loss on the scalp, face and/or other parts of the body.

The active ingredient in this treatment, ritlecitinib, is an enzyme inhibitor. It works by reducing the activity of enzymes in the body called JAK3 and TEC kinases, which are involved in inflammation at the hair follicle. This reduces the inflammation, leading to hair regrowth in patients with alopecia areata.

Litfulo is a hard capsule medicine, recommended to be taken in one 50mg dose a day by mouth.

The most common side effects of the medicine are headache, diarrhoea, dizziness, acne, rash (other than hives and shingles), inflammation of the hair follicles that may be itchy or painful and an increase in an enzyme called creatine phosphokinase, shown by blood test.

As with any medicine, the MHRA will keep the safety and effectiveness of Litfulo under close review. Anyone who suspects they are having a side effect from this medicine should talk to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse and report it directly to the Yellow Card scheme, either through the website (https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/) or by searching the Google Play or Apple App stores for MHRA Yellow Card.

