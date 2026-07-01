MHRA authorises gemcitabine delivery system for adults with BCG-unresponsive high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorised an intravesical delivery system containing gemcitabine (Inqlexzo) for the treatment of adults for certain types of bladder cancer who are ineligible for - or have chosen not to undergo - radical cystectomy.

High-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (HR-NMIBC) is a form of bladder cancer that has not spread into the muscle layer of the bladder but has a high risk of recurring or progressing.

The intravesical delivery system containing gemcitabine is placed into the bladder by a healthcare professional using a catheter. The system provides sustained local release of gemcitabine over approximately three weeks before being removed by cystoscopy. Treatment is administered every three weeks for the first six months, followed by every 12 weeks for up to 18 months, or until disease recurrence, progression or unacceptable toxicity.

Julian Beach, MHRA Interim Executive Director of Healthcare Quality and Access, said:

We are pleased to approve the intravesical delivery system containing gemcitabine as a new treatment option for adults with BCG-unresponsive high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer who are unable or choose not to undergo bladder removal surgery. As with any new product, we will continue to monitor the safety and effectiveness of this intravesical system closely.

The authorisation is supported by results from a clinical study, which evaluated the intravesical delivery system containing gemcitabine in adults with BCG-unresponsive HR-NMIBC with carcinoma in situ. In the study, 82% of patients achieved a complete response, with 51% of responders maintaining their response for at least 12 months.

The most reported adverse reactions included urinary frequency, urinary tract infection, painful urination (dysuria), urinary urgency, urinary tract pain, blood in the urine (haematuria) and bladder irritation.

As with any medicine, the MHRA will keep the safety and effectiveness of this system under close review. Anyone who suspects they have experienced a side effect should speak to their healthcare professional and report it via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

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