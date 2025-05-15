MHRA approves vaccine to protect against pneumococcal infections such as pneumonia and meningitis
As with all products, the MHRA will keep its safety under close review.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has today (15 May 2025) approved a vaccine (Capvaxive) for people aged 18 years and older to help protect against illnesses caused by bacteria called Streptococcus pneumoniae or pneumococcus.
Illnesses caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria include lung infection (pneumonia), inflammation of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis) and infection in the blood (bacteraemia). The vaccine works by helping the body to make its own antibodies, which protect against these diseases.
This vaccine has been approved through the International Recognition Procedure (IRP). The IRP allows the MHRA to take into account the expertise and decision-making of trusted regulatory partners for the benefit of UK patients.
The MHRA conducts a targeted assessment of IRP applications and retains the authority to reject applications if the evidence provided is not considered sufficiently robust.
As with any medicine, the MHRA will keep the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine under close review. Anyone who suspects they are having a side effect from this medicine are encouraged to talk to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse and report it directly to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, either through the website (https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/) or by searching the Google Play or Apple App stores for MHRA Yellow Card.
- The marketing authorisation was granted on 15 May 2025 to Merck Sharp & Dohme (UK) Limited.
- More information can be found in the Summary of Product Characteristics and Patient Information leaflets which will be published on the MHRA Products website within 7 days of approval.
