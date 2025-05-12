MHRA approves first UK treatment for congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (cTTP) 

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has today (12 May 2025) approved rADAMTS13 (ADZYNMA), the first UK treatment to treat congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (CTTP) in patients of all ages.

CTTP is a very rare inherited blood disorder in which blood clots form in small blood vessels throughout the body. These clots can block the flow of blood and oxygen to the body’s organs, which leads to a lower-than-normal number of platelets (components that help the blood to clot) in the blood.

This medicine has been approved through the International Recognition Procedure (IRP). The IRP allows the MHRA to take into account the expertise and decision-making of trusted regulatory partners for the benefit of UK patients.

The MHRA conducts a targeted assessment of IRP applications and retains the authority to reject applications if the evidence provided is not considered sufficiently robust.

As with any medicine, the MHRA will keep the safety and effectiveness of this medicine under close review. Anyone who suspects they are having a side effect from this medicine are encouraged to talk to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse and report it directly to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, either through the website (https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/) or by searching the Google Play or Apple App stores for MHRA Yellow Card.

