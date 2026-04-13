MHRA and eBay working in partnership to safeguard public health

The ongoing partnership between the Medicines and Health products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and global online marketplace eBay has removed a further 215 listings of potentially dangerous unauthorised erectile dysfunction medicines from the platform, it was announced today (13 April 2026).

Erectile dysfunction medicines remain one of the most frequently illegally traded medicines in the UK. Because these are unauthorised, MHRA has no oversight and their contents are unknown; they may contain no active ingredient, or too much, or toxic ingredients which could be dangerous, particularly for people taking medications.

The shape of the tablets indicated that they were not genuine medicines and assessment by MHRA’s Borderline products team, who are responsible for the classification of products, confirmed this was the case. MHRA alerted eBay and the company immediately took action by removing the listings offering the erectile dysfunction tablets from sale to the public.

Arrangements in place between eBay and MHRA enable non-compliant medicines and medical devices to be withdrawn from the platform quickly and this helps to protect the health and safety of the UK public.

eBay has been cooperating with the MHRA for many years, enabling the Agency to provide support and advice. In 2025, a cutting-edge AI algorithm developed with eBay successfully identified and blocked more than two million violations of the company’s policies on prescription-only and non-prescription medicines, before the products could be offered for sale to the public.

Erectile dysfunction medications can only be dispensed through a UK registered pharmacy. Any health concerns should be discussed with your GP or other healthcare professional.

“Patient safety is our number one priority.

“We can all enjoy shopping online from trusted marketplaces like eBay, but when it comes to medicines and medical devices, a higher threshold of caution is needed for these products. You just don’t know what’s in it and what it could do to you. The message is clear, ‘Don’t gamble with your health.’

“Our work with eBay continues to remove unauthorised products from sale and prevent potential harm to public health. Collaborations such as this between public agencies and private companies have a substantial role to play in tackling illegal sales of medical products and protecting the health and safety of UK citizens.

“For tools to help you buy medicines online safely, visit our #FakeMeds.”

Health Minister Zubir Ahmed said:

“This is a great example of how government and internet-based businesses can work together to disrupt websites and social media accounts illegally selling these medicines and keep the public safe.

“Buying any medicine from illegal online suppliers significantly increases the risk of receiving falsified or unlicensed products, often with drastic consequences.

“Doing so not only risks your own life but often provides funding for other illegal activity, so I commend the work done by MHRA and eBay to tackle this.”

Erectile dysfunction affects around 4.3 million men in the UK, but research suggests that two in five men would feel uncomfortable seeking medical advice with many resorting to online sources for help.

The MHRA urges people to:

Avoid buying medicines from social media, messaging apps or unknown websites.

For medicines that are classified as Pharmacy Only (P) or Prescription Only Medicines (POM) visit a UK-registered pharmacy, including those operating online services, displaying the official green cross logo. For pharmacies based in Great Britain you can check their registration on the General Pharmaceutical Council’s (GPhC) website . In Northern Ireland, check via the Pharmaceutical Society of Northern Ireland (PSNI) website.

Speak to a GP / doctor or pharmacist about safe and effective treatment options.

Anyone concerned about suspicious medicines or websites can report them through the MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme.

Notes to editors