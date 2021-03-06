Mental health toolkit rolled out across entire Royal Navy fleet

A CD version of digital content has been distributed across the Royal Navy Fleet, Submarine Service, the Royal Marines and Royal Fleet Auxiliary and will be available for those deployed with Carrier Strike Group 2021 as it sets off across the globe. The offline platform will benefit personnel without internet access on operations.

Designed specifically for the defence community, HeadFIT provides round the clock access to self-help tools that can enhance mood, drive and confidence whilst reducing stress levels.

Minister for Defence People & Veterans Johnny Mercer said:

We’re committed to ensuring our Armed Forces receive the mental health support they deserve.

By rolling out HeadFIT across the entire Royal Navy fleet, we’ve taken another vital step in ensuring our people have the tools they need to maintain their mental fitness wherever they are in the world.

HeadFIT builds on an existing suite of measures including increased spending on mental health services, a 24-hour hotline for service personnel and their families and the introduction of mandatory mental health training for all personnel this spring.

The CD, which mirrors the digital HeadFIT App launched online last year, works in personal laptops and computers. It helps personnel maintain good mental health with various techniques including breathing exercises, body posture and mental visualisation.

Using a mix of audio and visual aids, the platform also provides exercises and advice on everything from goal setting to distraction techniques. These proven methods are easily integrated into daily life and help create positive mental health habits.

Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Nick Hine said:

It is absolutely critical to me that we prioritise activities to support and improve the mental fitness and resilience of our internationally deployed team.

HeadFIT - as an offline tool - will empower individuals to access expert support services in improving their own mental wellbeing.

Our ambitious Transformation programme is integrating technology and smart ways of working to optimise Human Performance and this is one step in the journey.

HeadFIT, which was developed in partnership with the Royal Foundation’s Heads Together campaign, the Ministry of Defence and King’s College London, is designed for all defence personnel, whether they are long serving or new recruits, veterans, civilian staff or those in uniform.

Each of the single services and Civil Service have a number of initiatives to support their mental health and fitness and HeadFIT is designed to support the messages in these existing programmes.