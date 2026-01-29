Medicines recall of all quetiapine oral suspension batches from Eaststone Limited due to incorrect amount of active ingredient

All batches of quetiapine oral suspension manufactured by Eaststone Limited are being recalled due to a manufacturing error that has resulted in the product containing twice the amount of active ingredient (quetiapine fumarate) than it should, which could potentially result in an overdose.

Quetiapine oral suspension is supplied as an unlicensed ‘special’ medicine for the management of psychiatric conditions including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and as an add-on treatment for depression, where licensed options are not suitable for the patient.

The manufacturer has advised the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) that it is has full traceability of healthcare customers they have supplied directly and has already initiated communications and recall action.

A total of 166 bottles of the affected product were manufactured between 26 October 2025 and 26 January 2026.

Patients taking this medicine should check to see if they have any of the batches at home and if they haven’t yet been contacted, they’re advised to speak to a healthcare professional responsible for their care. The batch number and expiry date can be found on the bottle and/or dispensing label. Those unsure or unable to locate the batch number and expiry date, should contact their pharmacist for further advice.

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA Chief Safety Officer, said:

“It is important that patients do not stop taking their medication until they have spoken to their doctor. Suddenly stopping antipsychotic medication carries risks of severe side effects, including acute withdrawal syndromes or rapid relapse.

“Patients should be aware of the symptoms of overdose, which include extreme drowsiness, vomiting, dizziness or confusion, and slow or shallow breathing. If you experience any of these symptoms, please seek immediate medical assistance or visit your nearest accident and emergency centre.

“Anyone who has questions about their medication should speak to their healthcare professional. We also encourage patients to report any suspected adverse reactions via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.”

Pharmacy and other healthcare professionals involved in dispensing these products are advised to identify and immediately contact all affected patients to confirm if they have any remaining medicine. GPs and specialist clinicians will need to review these patients as soon as possible and consider ongoing treatment options, including switching to alternatives. Patients who have taken the affected batches previously may also be contacted for a review.

Further information is available in the National Patient Safety Alert.

