McCloud Remedy update

The Government has today announced its response to the McCloud consultation have set out the way Public Sector Pension Schemes will remedy the age discrimination which was determined when the 2015 Schemes were introduced.

This leaflet produced by HM Treasury provides an excellent summary of the Government’s response, the remedy itself and the actions each scheme (including the Armed Forces Pension Scheme) will need to deliver.

We will provide a further update on our implementation of the McCloud remedy in due course.

You do not need to take any immediate action if you think you are affected, we will be in touch with you directly to explain how we will respond and deal with your individual circumstances.