MBE for Cadet Force Adult Volunteer Sqn Ldr Thompson after 40 years of dedicated service

Squadron Leader Thompson, South & East Midlands Wing RAFAC , commissioned into the RAF Volunteer Reserve 40 years ago. Four years later, he became the Officer Commanding of 1211 (Swadlincote) Squadron and has remained there since. Swadlincote is a jewel amongst the Corps’ 950 units, having attracted multiple awards for excellence. Swadlincote won the Morris Trophy for best large unit in the Corps in 2009 and then replicated this feat in 2017, an unprecedented achievement.

During his time at Swadlincote Squadron, Squadron Leader Alyn was involved in supporting a variety of local, national and international projects. This included setting up a partnership with an African orphanage in Burundi and supporting Aqua Box, water purification systems for third world countries.

Alongside his local commitments, Squadron Leader Thompson has played a vital role in organising the annual camp. He helps ensure the welfare and morale of the 300 Cadets on the camp. He has also been involved in the International Air Cadet Exchange Programme, where he now acts as the Lead Officer for the UK, a role he very much enjoys.

On accepting the MBE, Squadron Leader Thompson said: