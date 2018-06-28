May 2018 Price Paid Data

This month’s Price Paid Data includes details of more than 83,400 sales of land and property in England and Wales that HM Land Registry received for registration in May 2018.

In the dataset you can find the date of sale for each property, its full address and sale price, its category (residential or commercial) and type (detached, semi-detached, terraced, flat or maisonette and other), whether it is new build or not and whether it is freehold or leasehold.

The number of sales received for registration by property type and month

Property type May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 Detached 18,060 16,728 20,144 Semi-detached 20,897 19,362 22,040 Terraced 22,363 20,714 23,036 Flat/maisonette 15,846 15,457 18,253 Other 6,263 6,147 6,811 Total 83,429 78,408 90,284

Of the 83,429 sales received for registration in May 2018:

62,086 were freehold, a 2.4% fall on May 2017

11,286 were newly built, a 12.9 % increase on May 2017

There is a time difference between the sale of a property and its registration at HM Land Registry.

Of the 83,429 sales received for registration, 21,349 took place in May 2018 of which:

375 were of residential properties in England and Wales for £1 million and over

215 were of residential properties in Greater London for £1 million and over

one was a residential property in Birmingham for more than £1 million

one was a residential property in Greater Manchester for more than £1 million

The most expensive residential sale taking place in May 2018 was of a detached property in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, London for £15,750,000. The cheapest residential sales in May 2018 were of two properties in Rushden, East Northamptonshire for £9,500.

The most expensive commercial sale taking place in May 2018 was in the City of Westminster, London for £92,500,000. The cheapest commercial sale in May 2018 was in Stockport, Greater Manchester for £555.

Access the full dataset.

Notes to editors