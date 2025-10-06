Matthew Hood appointed as senior adviser to Secretary of State
-
Matthew Hood OBE has accepted a direct ministerial appointment to the Department of Health and Social Care
-
Matthew will work closely with Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, and be focused on delivery of the government’s priorities and the work of the department’s delivery unit during this period of reform
The Secretary of State has made clear his plan for delivery during a period of reform and transformation of the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England. Matt will work with the department’s delivery unit to help ensure that the government and department deliver on their commitments, co-ordinate across the health and care system and provide advice on emerging challenges.
Matthew is the former chief executive and co-founder of Oak National Academy. He has held senior roles in public service delivery and brings direct experience of leading organisations during periods of significant change.
The appointment is a paid role, which began on 17 September 2025.