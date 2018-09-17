Matt Hancock visits China to promote co-operation on healthcare innovation

During his visit, he will co-host the UK-China Health Dialogue in Beijing and attend the World Economic Forum to champion the UK’s world-class life sciences sector.

The health and social care secretary will promote his vision for the UK to have the most advanced health-tech sector in the world.

In Beijing, he will meet China’s Health Minister Ma Xiaowei to discuss how the UK and China can work together to help patients live longer, healthier and happier lives by harnessing the potential of technology.

The Secretary of State will also attend the World Economic Forum in Tianjin, which he is co-chairing, to highlight the shared interest around innovation in health technology. He will discuss how patients can have access to the best and most cost-effective medicines when he meets with Minister Hu Jinglin from the National Healthcare Security Administration.

Matt Hancock said: