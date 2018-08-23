Press release
Mark Field visits Vientiane for UK-Laos political dialogue
The Minister of State for Asia & The Pacific will lead the UK delegation for the political dialogue, hold bilateral meetings, and meet a range of NGOs.
Foreign & Commonwealth Minister of State Mark Field is visiting Laos today (24 August) at the conclusion of a six-country tour of Southeast Asia.
While in Vientiane, Mr Field will hold bilateral discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Khommasith, Minister of Education and Sports Sengdeuane Lachanthaboun, and Minister of Industry and Commerce Khemmani Pholsena.
He will also lead the UK delegation for the second biannual UK-Laos political dialogue, and meet a range of non-governmental organisations working on good governance, civil society, unexploded ordnance and wildlife management.
Commenting on his visit, the Minister said:
I’m delighted to visit Laos and to hold face-to-face discussions about the business and investment environment between our two countries.
I look forward to leading the UK delegation for our political dialogue, as it offers an important forum in which we can identify new areas of bilateral cooperation and build on existing areas of strength.
Minister Field’s tour of Southeast Asia included visiting the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia to discuss bilateral relations and the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), and its members.
