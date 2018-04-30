March 2018 Price Paid Data

This month’s Price Paid Data includes details of more than 90,000 sales of land and property in England and Wales that HM Land Registry received for registration in March 2018.

In the dataset you can find the date of sale for each property, its full address and sale price, its category (residential or commercial) and type (detached, semi-detached, terraced, flat or maisonette and other), whether it is new build or not and whether it is freehold or leasehold.

The number of sales received for registration by property type and month

Property type March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 Detached 20,144 19,174 25,932 Semi-detached 22,040 20,725 29,282 Terraced 23,036 21,462 30,741 Flat/maisonette 18,253 17,842 22,887 Other 6,811 6,046 7,953 Total 90,284 85,249 116,795

Of the 90,284 sales received for registration in March 2018:

65,558 were freehold, a 3.4% decrease on March 2017

16,355 were newly built, a 10% increase on March 2017

There is a time difference between the sale of a property and its registration at HM Land Registry.

Of the 90,284 sales received for registration, 25,075 took place in March 2018 of which:

463 were of residential properties in England and Wales for £1 million and over

275 were of residential properties in Greater London for £1 million and over

1 was of a residential property in Birmingham for £1 million and over

4 were of residential properties in Greater Manchester for £1 million and over

The most expensive residential sale taking place in March 2018 was of a detached property in the Barnet, Greater London for £15,000,000. The cheapest residential sale in March 2018 was of a terraced property in Bishop Auckland, County Durham for £20,000.

The most expensive commercial sale taking place in March 2018 was in the City of London, for £154,000,000. The cheapest commercial sale in March 2018 was in Bury St Edmonds for £100.

