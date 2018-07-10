Making better use of speech therapy: apply for funding

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland has up to £180,000 for technology projects that promote and support better use of speech and language therapy services for people who have suffered strokes.

Up to 3 early-stage projects will be funded under the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI), with the best ideas going on to compete for further funding to undertake clinical trials.

Aim to improve rehabilitation

Projects should aim to use technology to increase use of speech and language therapy services and make these more effective and efficient.

They should help therapy services improve rehabilitation of stroke patients experiencing a number of difficulties including:

aphasia, an impairment of language skills

apraxia, a difficulty with motor skills required for production of speech

dysphagia, where patients have swallowing difficulties

dysarthria, which is difficult or unclear articulation of speech

Phase 1 projects will be expected to develop and design prototypes and plan and design clinical trials. Ideas could include:

tailored patient assessments

ways of encouraging patient participation including through motivating interfaces and involvement of family and friends

remote working

personalised smart programs that adapt to patient progress

real-time patient feedback to therapy teams

Solutions should be small, portable and conform to relevant standards for medical devices.

