Major General Monro appointed as Lord-Lieutenant for Moray

The Queen is pleased to appoint Major General the Honourable Seymour Hector Russell Hale Monro CBE LVO DL as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Moray to succeed Lieutenant Colonel Grenville Johnston CVO OBE TD, who retired on 28 January 2020.

Major General Monro was born in Edinburgh and educated at Glenalmond College in Scotland. He was commissioned into the Queen’s Own Highlanders in 1970 from RMA Sandhurst and was awarded the Sword of Honour. He commanded the 1st Bn QO HLDRS in Belfast and in the First Gulf War. Subsequently, he commanded the 39 Inf Bde in Belfast and later was the UK’s Director of Infantry. His last military appointment was as Deputy Commander of the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps in Italy.

Major General Monro later became Executive Director of the Atlantic Salmon Trust and Adjutant of The Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland and later Chairman of the Highlanders’ Museum at Fort George where he was responsible for its £2.75 million upgrade project. He has also been Chairman of the Prince’s Trust in the Highlands and of the Findhorn, Nairn and Lossie Fisheries’ trust. He was also on the board of Cairngorm Mountain Ltd.

He was instrumental in establishing The Highland Military Tattoo at Fort George in 2014 and was its Executive Chairman and Tattoo Director until it ceased in 2017. He was also Honorary Air Commodore of 2622 (Highland) Sqn RAuxAF at RAF Lossiemouth from 2008 to 2019.

He is currently Chairman of the Northern Meeting Piping trust. He is also Honorary President of Forres and District Pipe Band, of the Forres Branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland, of Forres in Bloom and of the Brisbane Observatory Trust in Largs. He is also Chairman (Designate) of the Leanchoil Trust which will turn the former cottage hospital in Forres into a Veterans’ Activity Centre and a local community health and wellbeing hub.