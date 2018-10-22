MAIB has a new Chief Inspector

The Department for Transport has announced the appointment of Captain Andrew Moll as the new Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents, the head of the Marine Accident Investigation Branch ( MAIB ). He has been the interim Chief Inspector since his predecessor, Steve Clinch, retired in June of this year, and he takes up the post with immediate effect.

Andrew joined the MAIB in 2005 as a Principal Inspector, and assumed the post of Deputy Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents in 2010. Prior to this, he spent 27 years as an officer in the Royal Navy, rising to the rank of Captain. He left the Royal Navy in 2005 specifically to join the MAIB .

Following the announcement, Andrew said: