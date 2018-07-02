Magnox Limited to become a Nuclear Decommissioning Authority subsidiary

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) has today (2 July 2018) announced that Magnox Ltd will become a subsidiary of the NDA from 1 September 2019.

The NDA’s Chief Executive, David Peattie, said:

This decision marks a new approach to managing the 12 Magnox sites but is consistent with a similar change we made at Sellafield in 2016, where the simplified approach is resulting in more efficient decommissioning progress.

The decision follows the announcement, made in March 2017, of the NDA’s intention to terminate its contract with Cavendish Fluor Partnership to decommission the Magnox sites.

In line with a recent change to the way Sellafield (the NDA’s largest and most complex site) is managed, expertise from the private sector will be engaged through multiple smaller contracts, rather than through a single large Parent Body Organisation (PBO).

Mr Peattie added:

Cavendish Fluor Partnership will continue to manage Magnox Ltd until September 2019 and I would like to thank them for their continued commitment in delivering the Magnox decommissioning programme. We will continue to work together to ensure a smooth transition to the new arrangements.

Magnox Ltd is responsible for operations at the sites of 10 former Magnox nuclear power stations, 2 nuclear research sites and 1 hydroelectric plant in the UK.

The new arrangements were approved by the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.