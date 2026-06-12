Lower dose needle-free allergy treatment approved for younger children

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has today, 12 June 2026, approved a new lower dose version of the adrenaline (epinephrine) nasal spray, EURneffy, for the emergency treatment of serious allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) in children aged four years and over.

This approval means younger children are eligible for a needle-free treatment option for the first time in the UK.

The 1 mg dose nasal spray is indicated for children aged 4 years and over who weigh between 15 kg and 30 kg. This extends access beyond the previously authorised 2 mg product, which is intended for adults and children 10 years and above weighing 30 kg or more.

Adrenaline is a well-established treatment for serious allergic reactions and is intended for immediate self-administration at the first signs of anaphylaxis, before emergency medical help arrives.

The nasal spray delivers a dose into the nostril and is suitable for use even if the nose is congested. As with adrenaline auto-injectors, two doses (sprays) must always be carried in case a second dose is needed before the ambulance arrives. ‘999’ must be dialled immediately after a dose has been given.

The new 1 mg dose provides an alternative for younger patients, who until now have relied on injectable adrenaline devices.

As with any medicine, the MHRA will keep the safety and effectiveness of the adrenaline nasal spray under close review.

Notes to editors