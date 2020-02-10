Louise Fleet appointed Lord-Lieutenant for West Glamorgan

The Queen is pleased to appoint Mrs Roberta Louise Fleet JP as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for West Glamorgan to succeed D. Byron Lewis Esq., CVO, who retires on 14 February.

Louise Fleet is a former High Sheriff for West Glamorgan (2017/18) and lives in Swansea. She has strong local links within the community, being well known and respected in the charitable and voluntary sectors. Louise is a Justice of the Peace, appointed to the Swansea Bench in 1993. She is a member of the Family Panel and a former Deputy Chairman of the Swansea Bench.

Louise has a significant wider background including a number of leadership roles and has recently retired from a senior role in the Wales Audit Office as Performance Specialist. Prior to this she has held a number of senior roles in local government.

Louise’s interests include golf, and she served as the first Chair of the Golf Union of Wales from 2007 to 2011 and was also elected its President from 2011 to 2013. Louise is also a member of Pennard Golf Club in Swansea, the Royal Liverpool Golf Club and the prestigious Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews.