Lord-Lieutenant for Wigtown: Aileen Brewis

The Queen is pleased to appoint Mrs Aileen Brewis as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Wigtown to succeed Mr John Ross, Esq., CBE, who is due to retire on 19 February 2020.

Biographical notes

Mrs Brewis was born in the North East of England and after college joined the Sunderland Echo evening newspaper where she worked as a reporter, senior writer and sub-editor.

Following the birth of her two children in the 1980s, Mrs Brewis (61) moved away from newspapers to focus more on public relations and community involvement. She worked for the Government’s Central Office of Information and for two local authorities as a Principal Communications and Media Advisor.

In these roles she worked with multi-agency partners and teams organising wide-ranging events celebrating the incredible achievements of many diverse groups and individuals. She has a great respect for the Armed Forces and has worked with service organisations, various veterans’ groups and charities.