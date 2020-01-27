Lord Hodge named Deputy President of the Supreme Court

Deputy President of the Supreme Court: Lord Hodge

The Queen has approved the appointment of The Rt Hon Lord Hodge as Deputy President of the Supreme Court.

The Queen made the appointment on the advice of the Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor, following the recommendation of an independent selection commission.

Lord Hodge will succeed the Right Hon Lord Reed as Deputy President of the Supreme Court. Lord Reed will take up the position of President on 11 January, replacing Lady Hale who retires on 10 January after serving as President of the Supreme Court since September 2017.

Background information

Lord Hodge became a Justice of the Supreme Court in October 2013. He was admitted to the Faculty of Advocates in 1983 and appointed a Queen’s Counsel in 1996. From 1997 to 2003, he was a part time Law Commissioner at the Scottish Law Commission. Prior to his appointment to the Supreme Court, in April 2013, Lord Hodge was the Scottish Judge in Exchequer Causes and one of the Scottish Intellectual Property Judges. He was also a Judge in the Lands Valuation Appeal Court and a Commercial Judge.

The role of Deputy President involves working alongside the President to oversee the judicial work of the Court, and liaising closely with the Chief Executive who manages the Court’s administration. The Deputy President also shares a wider leadership and ambassadorial role with the President, undertaking a range of engagements to promote understanding of the role of the judiciary and senior appellate courts in the UK and to foster international links.