Lord and Lady Justices of Appeal
The Queen has approved the appointment of Two Lady Justices and six Lord Justices of Appeal.
The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Mrs Justice Andrews and Mrs Justice Elisabeth Laing as Lady Justices of Appeal and the following as Lord Justices of Appeal: Mr Justice Birss, Mr Justice Edis, Mr Justice Lewis, Mr Justice Nugee, Mr Justice Stuart-Smith and Mr Justice Warby.
These appointments will fill forthcoming vacancies in the Court of Appeal arising from autumn 2020.
Published 31 July 2020