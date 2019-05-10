Lord Ahmad's Ramadan message 2019

Minister for Human Rights, Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon said:

This week Muslims around the world came together to mark the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

I want to extend my warmest wishes to all those embarking on this important spiritual journey.

For Muslims, Ramadan is a period of deep reflection, prayer as well as charity leading to spiritual and physical renewal.

As we enjoy the freedom to practice our faith in line with our conscience, let us remember that in many countries, people of different faiths are denied this crucial human right.

As the UK Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion and Belief, I will continue to stand up for people of all faiths or beliefs across the world.

Ramadan Mubarak

