Lord Ahmad's Eid-ul-Adha message

I join with Muslims in Britain and across the world to celebrate the holy festival of Eid and extend my best wishes and prayers on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

This Eid let us remember not only does Eid-ul-Adha mark the end of the holy pilgrimage of the Hajj, it is also about sacrifice and obedience to God. The ultimate message within the story of Prophet Abraham and of his beloved son is that we should all strive towards putting others before ourselves.

So, as we celebrate with our loved ones, let us remember those the world over who are affected by conflict, hunger and great injustices.

Last month, I was honoured when the Prime Minster appointed me as her Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief, to help promote inter-faith respect and dialogue internationally and to stand up against the persecution of people because of their faith or belief.

I am proud to live in a country where religion and belief is celebrated and people from all faiths and none are free to practice as they wish. Our country, the United Kingdom is an open and respectful society, a truly multi-ethnic, multi-faith democracy. A country that values people’s freedom to be themselves, and practise their religion or belief, without fear, without prejudice, without persecution. Yet, we must never be complacent, be it at home or abroad, in rooting out intolerance and standing up and defending the right of freedom of religion or belief for all.

So on this joyous and special occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, from my family to yours, with prayers for peace and humanity, Eid Mubarak.