Lord Ahmad visits Bosnia and Herzegovina to mark the UN’s Day for Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict

During the visit, the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict will address the Inter-Religious Council of BiH, discussing inter-faith contributions to peace and stability in BiH, including how best to support survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, and the importance of tackling stigma.

Lord Ahmad will also attend the OSCE South East Europe Media Conference in Sarajevo, as we look ahead to the upcoming Media Freedom Conference to be hosted in London in July. The Minister will give a speech highlighting the vital work of the UK’s leadership in furthering media freedom across the world.

Whilst in Sarajevo, the Minister will meet with the BiH Presidency and Chairman of the Council of Ministers to discuss progress on reform in BiH, and ways in which the UK can support BiH’s advancement on its Euro-Atlantic trajectory. He will also discuss Women, Peace and Security (WPS) initiatives with Defence Minister Marina Pendes, following the WPS Conference hosted by the Armed Forces of BiH, with support from the British Embassy in Sarajevo, in March.

Arriving in Sarajevo, Lord Ahmad said:

Bosnia and Herzegovina is a key partner in the region, and so it’s great to be visiting. I look forward to attending the OSCE Media Freedom conference in Sarajevo and underlining the excellent work done by journalists on the front line as well as discussing the UK’s upcoming media freedom conference. It is vital that we allow journalists to work in an environment where they can do their job, and hold those in power to account. Today is the UN international day for the elimination of sexual violence in conflict. I am therefore also looking forward to meeting religious leaders and those affected by conflict-related sexual violence to understand better how we can best support them.

