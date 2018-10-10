Lord Ahmad marks World Day Against the Death Penalty

On World Day Against the Death Penalty, we reaffirm the UK’s long-standing policy to oppose the use of the death penalty in all circumstances as a matter of principle.

The death penalty undermines human dignity, there is no conclusive evidence of its deterrent value, and any miscarriage of justice leading to its imposition is irreparable.

With the Magna Carta Fund we work globally through our diplomatic network and with international experts to reduce use of the death penalty and to work towards its abolition.

We call on the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations to vote in favour of the Resolution calling for a worldwide moratorium on the death penalty. We will continue to work with other states, parliaments and civil society groups who share this goal.