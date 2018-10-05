Lord Ahmad congratulates Nobel Prize winners Dr Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad

Speaking after the announcement of Dr Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad as Nobel Prize winners, the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon said:

“I am delighted that the Nobel Committee has recognised the tireless campaigning work of Dr Denis Mukwege and the powerful advocacy of survivor Nadia Murad.

The scale of sexual violence in conflict is truly appalling, and tragically all too common, but the UK has been at the forefront of getting this issue on the global agenda. We’ve raised it one-to-one with our partners, most recently at the UN last month. We continue to challenge the stigma so often experienced by survivors of sexual violence and their children, and we are working to strengthen the legal infrastructure that means survivors of this appalling crime have recourse to justice.

Since launching the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative (PSVI) in 2012, we’ve spent over £44m to support projects worldwide that advocate, protect and support survivors. We have deployed our specialist team of experts more than 90 times to provide training on documenting crimes and rehabilitating survivors. As the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, this is a personal priority.

We know this work has made a real impact and is delivering change on the ground. Next year, the UK will host an international meeting seeking further commitments from governments to combat sexual violence in conflict, find more effective ways to bring perpetrators to justice, and develop new ways to prevent it.

I commend the Nobel Committee for shining a spotlight on this important issue, and congratulate Dr Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for helping to wake the world up to this appalling crime.

