Local Charities Day 2018

Local Charities Day returns this year on Friday 14 December, celebrating the fantastic work that local charities do to build thriving communities across the country. The Day builds on the work of our recently published Civil Society Strategy, where we committed to enhancing relationships between businesses, charities and local areas, to help communities grow.

On Local Charities Day and in the run up, we’ll be taking to our social media channels to showcase the amazing work of charities and volunteers that make a real difference and we want you to do the same to show your support.

Get involved

Use the #LocalCharitiesDay hashtag to share what you’ll be doing on Local Charities Day

Download our social media toolkit

#pledgeYOURime to a local charity and share your pledge on social media

Nominate a Local Charities Champion

Add the #LocalCharitiesDay Twibbon to your social media channels

Explore our Local Charities Day map to find charities near you. If you’re a local charity, you can also add your details

On the day

Show your support using the #LocalCharitiesDay hashtag on your social media channels:

From 9am: Share your stories, images, links, videos, pledges and champions to show your support

Has a local charity helped you? Use the day to tell us about their work and how they’ve supported you. Volunteer with or support a local charity? Champion your work and the causes it supports.

10-11am: Head over to Foundation for Social Improvement’s (FSI) Facebook page to watch a live training webinar for charities wanting to learn more about community & events fundraising. You can also follow them now for latest news and updates.

12-1pm: Take part in our lunchtime Power Hour and #pledgeYOURtime to show your support for a local charity We want to make this your day, to hear about the great work being done up and down the country. However you’re involved, make your voice heard and celebrate local charities with us on 14 December by posting about, sharing, liking and retweeting your favourite local charities in action.

We want to make this your day, to hear about the great work being done up and down the country. However you’re involved, make your voice heard and celebrate local charities with us on 14 December by posting about, sharing, liking and retweeting your favourite local charities in action.